Utah's public school enrollment declines for third consecutive year

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a decade of steady growth, Utah's K-12 public school enrollment has declined for the third consecutive year.

According to data released Wednesday from the Utah State Board of Education, 656,311 students were enrolled in the public education system in the 2025-26 school year — a decrease of 11,478 students (1.7%) from last year.

Prior to 2020, the state's public school enrollment hadn't declined since 2000.

A release from the board said sustained enrollment loss directly impacts state funding for school districts with per-pupil membership determining state appropriations.

"Utah's enrollment trends mirror the broader demographic shifts we're seeing nationwide — smaller birth cohorts, slowing in-migration, and increased school choice. While the numbers are declining overall, the data also remind us that our educational responsibilities are growing more complex as a greater share of students require specialized supports," Superintendent of Public Instruction Molly Hart said in a statement.

"Our focus remains on ensuring that every child, in every community, continues to receive a high-quality education, regardless of statewide fluctuations."

Into the numbers

The enrollment decline isn't just being felt among small districts, either. In fact, 14 of the state's 15 largest districts have experienced enrollment declines greater than 1%, with Salt Lake City, Granite and Washington County school districts reporting the most significant drops, each down 4.5%.

Beaver County and Tooele County school districts were the only districts in the state that recorded growth over 1% from last year to the current year.

At the same time, charter school enrollment has continued to expand in Utah — growing by 3.6% and now representing 13% of Utah's total student population — though the growth is uneven.

According to the release, 49 charter schools experienced at least 1% increase in enrollment, and 44 charter schools saw enrollment declines of at least 1%.

While total enrollment has continued to dwindle, the proportion of students requiring specialized educational services continues to rise, continuing a trend Utah has seen over the past decade.

Across the public education system, 89,893 of the student population (14% of the total) are students with disabilities. This is up 11% from the 2013-14 year.

English language learners now account for 58,419 students (9% of the total), up from 6% a decade ago. Additionally, the number of economically disadvantaged students, 186,362 (28% of the total), is down from a 37% peak in 2014-15.

What's driving the decline?

The initial downturn in enrollment that came during the 2021-22 school year can be largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. However, the more recent declines suggest longer-term demographic and migration shifts have become contributing factors.

According to a June 2024 report from the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, Utah — which held the title of highest fertility rate in the nation until 2016 — now sits at No. 4, with a fertility rate of 1.853 children per woman.

That is lower than the fertility rate of 2.1 needed to replace a population.

Factors such as the economy, affordability, and the availability of child care have raised concerns among younger people more than ever before, driving Utah's birth rate to decline, along with the rest of the United States, according to a report from the Policy Project.

Compounding the declining birth rate, Utah is seeing record in-migration as one of the fastest-growing states in the country. But, diving into the demographics of those flocking to the Beehive State, it makes sense why more new Utahns aren't counteracting the declining fertility rate.

A different Gardner Policy Institute report found fewer families have moved to Utah — and more young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 have — between 2018 and 2021. The uptick may be due to a decrease in migration to universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during a time when remote learning was common.

A detailed breakdown of Utah's enrollment data can be found here.