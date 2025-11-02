What to know before you replace your countertops: A homeowner's checklist

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

You walk into your bathroom and kitchen every morning — same counters, same scratches, same dull shine. Now picture this: New countertops that make the light bounce, colors pop, and the whole room feel brand new.

That's the magic of a countertop replacement — one of the fastest, most rewarding upgrades you can make without the cost or chaos of a full remodel.

But before you dive in, a little preparation goes a long way. Here's your step-by-step checklist to make sure your project runs smoothly and your results look incredible.

Photo: Adobe.com/sonyachny

Start with your goals (and your budget)

Know your "why" before you pick your "what."

Ask yourself:

Are you upgrading for style, resale value, or everyday function?

Do you crave a low-maintenance surface or the luxury of natural stone?

Your answers will shape everything from design to durability.

Material matchups:

Quartz or quartzite: Ideal for busy families who want easy-care beauty.

Granite: Perfect for natural stone lovers who appreciate unique patterns.

Porcelain or ultra-compact surfaces: Great for sleek, modern designs.

Pro tip: Set a realistic budget early. Include removal, plumbing disconnections, and backsplash updates — they add up faster than you'd think.

Measure your space — then let Bedrock Quartz verify

Go ahead and grab rough measurements for a quick estimate — but always rely on professional templating before finalizing your order.

The installers at Utah's Bedrock Quartz use precision tools to capture every curve, angle, and cutout, especially around sinks and appliances. Even a half-inch error can cause costly delays.

Let Bedrock Quartz handle the details. You just dream about the finished look.

Choose the right material for your lifestyle

Your countertop should do more than look good — it should work hard for you.

Ask yourself:

Do I cook daily, or mostly entertain?

Do I want polished shine or soft matte texture?

Am I okay with sealing natural stone, or do I want zero maintenance?

Here's a quick guide:

Quartz: Nonporous, durable, and endlessly stylish – no sealing needed.

Granite: Naturally beautiful and tough, but needs occasional sealing.

Marble: Elegant and timeless — best for low-traffic areas or accent pieces.

Did you know?

Quartz never needs sealing and resists staining, making it one of Utah homeowners' most popular choices.

Plan for timing and temporary disruption

Replacing countertops is quick compared to a full remodel, but it still takes coordination.

What to expect:

Old countertops and sinks are removed.

Plumbing and appliances may be disconnected temporarily.

There may be a little noise and dust (don't worry: Our crews minimize it).

Typical timeline:

Fabrication: 1-2 weeks after templating.

Installation: 24 hours.

Plumbing reconnect: The following day.

Pro Tip: Schedule midweek so your kitchen is back by the weekend.

Decide on the details that define your design

The finishing touches matter — they're what make your new countertops feel custom.

Edge profiles: Rounded, beveled, or waterfall — each changes the vibe.

Sink style: Undermount for sleekness, drop-in for tradition.

Backsplash: Extend your countertop material up the wall or go bold with contrast tile. Did you know Bedrock Quartz experts also install tile?

New Fixtures: Bedrock Quartz features a wide selection of fixtures that will complete your kitchen or bath update. Because these are used daily, it's worth investing in long-lasting, functional, attractive fixtures.

These details bring your kitchen design together and make your investment shine.

Prep your space like a pro

A smooth installation starts with a little prep:

Clear off your countertops and remove items from nearby drawers or cabinets.

Create a clear path for installers to move heavy slabs safely.

Have new sinks and faucets on-site before installation so our team can ensure a perfect fit.

Bonus tip:

Take before-and-after photos — the transformation will blow you away.

Enjoy the transformation

Once your new countertops are installed, your space won't just look different — it will feel different.

Brighter. Cleaner. More cohesive.

Every time you walk in, you'll love the way your kitchen reflects your style and lifestyle. With today's wide range of materials, colors, and textures, your countertops can be as unique as your home.

Ready to get started?

Bedrock Quartz makes countertop replacement simple and stress-free — from design consultation to professional installation.

Our team will help you find the perfect surface for your home, lifestyle, and budget.

Visit one of our nine Utah showrooms to explore over 100 in-stock stones and see what your kitchen could be.

Schedule your free design consultation or stop by any Bedrock Quartz showroom — where your dream kitchen starts one beautiful surface at a time.