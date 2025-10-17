Pick Six Previews: Dampier, Scalley's defense the difference in rivalry matchup

SALT LAKE CITY — Though I have not yet set foot in the Beehive State, I've grown to appreciate both these football programs over the past 15 years of Pick Six Previews: the hard-nosed physicality, the nation-best player development, their rise from non-AQ up to the power tier, and, of course, their passionate fan bases that still shake the TV cameras on big plays.

Thanks to Twitter, I've been able to see this rivalry over the years. It is truly a 365-day rivalry, and they seem to follow the other team just as closely as their own.

It is not an exaggeration to call this 2025 edition of the "Holy War" the biggest of all-time. It's the first time both enter the game ranked since 2009, but the first time they are ranked and competing against each other for a power conference title game spot — and thus, access to the playoff.

BYU-Utah will be front and center Saturday and deservedly getting the Big Noon Kickoff treatment from FOX (6 p.m. MDT, FOX).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2022-24): Utah 55.4 (23rd of 68 Power 4) | BYU 49.3 (36th)

2024 season: Utah 44.9 (48th) | BYU 70.0 (10th)

2025 season: Utah 71.8 (12th) | BYU 61.1 (26th)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected Utah to finish fourth in a wide-open Big 12 race. After their loss to Texas Tech, Utah fell out of the top 25, but they have surged back up to No. 12 after consecutive blowout wins in league play (48-14 over West Virginia and 42-10 over Arizona State).

BYU has exceeded preseason expectations with their perfect 6-0 start. In September, their defense was atop the national leaderboards, and now in October the offense posted impressive numbers against West Virginia and Arizona. They check in at No. 26 in 2025 Game Grader.

Utah with the ball

Utah offense: 39.5 points/game (16th of 136 FBS teams), 5.6 yards/carry (16th), 7.3 yards/pass (73rd)

BYU defense: 14.7 points/game (12th), 3.1 yards/carry (17th), 5.5 yards/pass (9th)

This is one of the most improved offenses in America from 2024 to 2025, and quarterback Devon Dampier has been a breakthrough. Dampier was one of the nation's most elusive quarterbacks last year at New Mexico, and that pocket agility has translated to the Big 12.

Last week, Arizona State came in with the fourth-most sacks, but could not get to Dampier a single time.

Dampier's pocket mobility is unmatched, but also his offensive line should get some Joe Moore Award consideration. Utah leads the Big 12 in rushing (248 yards/game) and leads in both my key offensive line metrics offensive line run push and sack rate.

They will be tested by a stout BYU front seven that now gets the return of All-Big 12 candidate Jack Kelly, who missed last game. Kelly and Isaiah Glasker are do-it-all defenders and are both in the Big 12's top 10 in tackles for loss.

BYU's defense dominated its September nonconference opponents allowing just 5.3 points per game, but so far in league play they are giving up 24 per game. BYU has held Utah under its season scoring averages their past three matchups, but this is by far the best offense they have faced in 2025.

BYU with the ball

BYU offense: 37.5 points/game (21st of 136), 5.7 yards/carry (14th), 8.2 yards/pass (34th)

Utah defense: 13.8 points/game (11th), 4 yards/carry (65th), 5.7 yards/pass (14th)

Bear Bachmeier refused to lose. He shouldered 22 carries and willed BYU to an overtime win at Arizona on Saturday night. He is just a true freshman but is playing poised beyond his years — he reminds me of Kansas State's Collin Klein from the 2010s.

LJ Martin continues to be a workhorse at running back and leads the Big 12 with 109 rushing yards per game. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has been excellent in play design, like the reverse/counter that receiver Cody Hagen took for the game-winner against Colorado.

It will be a chess match between his scheme and Utah's Morgan Scalley, who always gets his defense attacking and generating takeaways. Both teams' stat profiles are filled with top 25 and top 40 national rankings; however, when adjusting for opponent strength, Utah's metrics stay in the top 25 while BYU's slide a bit.

Game prediction

LaVell Edwards Stadium will be rocking Saturday night for the 97th edition of the rivalry game. Utah holds a 59-33-4 all-time lead, dominated most of the past two decades, but BYU has the current streak with wins in 2021 and 2024.

The teams have similar strengths, and rivalries are tough to forecast, but Utah has been through some ranked tests while BYU has not yet. BYU does have the 6-0 record, and resiliency in tight games (2-0 in one-score margins), while Utah has the loss but has played two ranked opponents, losing to juggernaut Texas Tech but also blowing out Arizona State.

Look for Dampier to make a few unbelievable highlight-reel plays, and for Scalley's defense to grab timely stops and turnovers in a close one.

Utah 31 | BYU 27