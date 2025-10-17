Probation officer arrested, accused of inappropriate texts with woman in custody

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SPANISH FORK — An officer with the Utah Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole was arrested Thursday and accused of soliciting inappropriate pictures and videos from a woman under his supervision.

William Quinn Stickney, 37, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of six counts of soliciting sexually explicit conduct from a person in custody and official misconduct.

On Thursday, Utah County sheriff's detectives talked to a woman who claimed "that she was in a relationship with her probation officer, whom she identified as Quinn, whose legal name is William Stickney," a police booking affidavit states.

The woman then showed detectives text messages on her phone with Stickney. Some of the messages included Stickney giving the woman his personal cellphone number.

"I could get in trouble for giving you my personal, but I need you to talk to me. We can say and do whatever on this one," Stickney states in one message, according to the affidavit. "The conversation continues for months where the two appear to be engaged in an intimate relationship."

The woman sent Stickney multiple explicit pictures and videos, according to investigators.

"William, being in a position of trust as her probation officer, solicited and continued a sexually explicit conversation with the victim on his personal phone," the affidavit alleges

When questioned, Stackey said "she was a fugitive and (he) was trying to get her back into custody. William admitted that as he messaged her back and forth, he began to develop some personal feelings toward the victim," the affidavit says. "Williams' comments and general conversation toward the victim appeared to be that of an intimate relationship. William denied a physical relationship with the victim.

"William admitted that he knows that the conversation went too far when he was encouraging the victim to send him the explicit photos and videos," the affidavit states.

According to the Utah Department of Corrections, Stickney has been an employee since 2012 and was most recently assigned to the Provo Adult Probation and Parole office.

"He is currently on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. The Utah Department of Corrections is cooperating with the law enforcement investigation," the department told KSL.com on Friday.