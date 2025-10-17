BYU ramps up security for rivalry game after an arrest for online threats

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — Brigham Young University said it will have a big security presence for Saturday night's rivalry game between the Cougars and the Utah Utes.

"We take safety and security very seriously on this campus," BYU President Shane Reese told Inside Sources on KSL NewsRadio Thursday.

Reese addressed the topic just one day after it was announced that someone had posted on social media threatening to shoot Utah fans at Saturday's game. The man accused of making the threats is now in jail.

Reese said they will have more than 130 officers in and around Lavell Edwards Stadium the day of the game, from 15 different agencies.

"And they're trained and committed to provide a safe and secure environment so that everybody can come and enjoy the rivalry," Reese said.

Firearm policy at BYU

BYU does not allow firearms at the stadium, unlike state universities in Utah. BYU is a private institution, which means it can make its own policies, including at Lavell Edwards Stadium.

"BYU, by policy, does not permit concealed or open carry weapons on the property," said Karen Ellingson, a spokesperson for BYU police.

Ellingson says it is not just about guns. They will be screening for weapons of any kind at Saturday's game.

"Anybody who comes to the game on Saturday will go through a screening process, as part of entering the stadium," Ellingson explained. "We have equipment we use there as part of a weapons screening. They will pass through that before they can go into the game."

However, if the Utes were the home team and they were playing at Rice Eccles Stadium instead, firearms would be allowed with a concealed weapons permit. That is because the University of Utah is a state school, and it follows state laws when it comes to the ability to carry guns.

Investing in safety

Reese says they continually monitor security-related events going back years and make adjustments to make sure their security is top-notch. He says BYU has increased its investment in security personnel and its processes over the last few years.

"We're trying to maximize safety," Reese stated. "We want people to come and enjoy the event, but we want people to do so in a way they feel safe."

Karen Ellingson with BYU police echoed that sentiment.

"Safety at the stadium is something that we take very seriously," Ellingson said. "We want everyone who comes here to have a good, safe experience, regardless of what team they're cheering for."

While BYU's security team will be on high alert for Saturday's game, Ellingson is asking fans to also be on the lookout.

"If you're in the stadium, and you see something that you think may be a weapon, then we ask that be reported to security or law enforcement personnel, so we can follow up on that," Ellingson said.