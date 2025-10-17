KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 8 of college football

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — If you haven't heard, there's a fairly significant game taking place Saturday night.

But before we jump into that, another Utah team will kick off the weekend with a Friday night special at home against San Jose State. The Aggies are coming off a disappointing trip to Hawaii and are looking to bounce back.

And then starting Saturday morning there's the rivalry matchup between Baylor and TCU taking place in Fort Worth, Texas. Both teams have had their individual successes this season, but only one can come out on top ... and likely remain in conversations about a potential Big 12 title.

Also at 10 a.m. MDT is an ACC showdown between No. 12 Georgia Tech going on the road to a red-hot Duke team. The Blue Devils have dropped two games already but will be a formidable foe for an undefeated Yellowjackets team hoping to remain at the top of the ACC standings.

In the afternoon, Ole Miss travels to Athens, Georgia, looking to give the Bulldogs their second loss of the season while maintaining their own undefeated streak. The Rebels escaped a scare against Washington State last week, but Georgia will have Lane Kiffin's squad's full attention.

And then to closeout the weekend's games is the hotly-contested rivalry game between BYU and Utah. Both teams enter the game with nearly identical stats, with both ranked for the first time since 2009. While there are many more games left in the season, this rivalry serves as a major game with Big 12 title implications on the line. Exactly like it should be!

Oh ... and when picking the rivalry game, note that eight of the last 11 games between these two teams have been settled by one score. Choose your picks wisely.

Head on over to KSL.com College Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.