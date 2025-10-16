Utah nonprofit dog rescue owner charged with animal cruelty

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 16, 2025 at 8:04 p.m.

 
A woman who runs Outreach Pawsabilities was charged Thursday with animal cruelty and accused of not properly caring for her dogs or seeking proper vet care when needed.

A woman who runs Outreach Pawsabilities was charged Thursday with animal cruelty and accused of not properly caring for her dogs or seeking proper vet care when needed. (Zolnierek, Shutterstock)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Kimberly Mikesell, 49, faces charges accusing her of animal cruelty and forgery in Herriman.
  • Animal services say they found as many as 129 dogs at her residence during visits.
  • Mikesell is accused of neglecting veterinary care and falsifying vaccination records.

HERRIMAN — The owner of a nonprofit dog rescue operation in Herriman is facing criminal charges accusing her of not properly caring for the animals in her custody or seeking vet care when needed.

Kimberly Mikesell, 49, of Herriman, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with forgery, a third-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor; plus four counts of cruelty to an animal and two counts of creating a nuisance, class B misdemeanors.

Between May 1, 2024, and Aug. 28 of this year, officers with Salt Lake County Animal Services "responded to multiple complaints regarding Kimberly Mikesell and her organization Outreach Pawsabilities. Animal Services was advised that Mikesell was keeping an extreme number of dogs at her residence," according to charging documents. "During visits to Mikesell's residence, officers observed as many as 129 dogs being kept in her home, garages and yard."

One employee told police that many of Mikesell's dogs were only let out of their crates once a day and "were groomed so infrequently that they had feces matted to their hindquarters and nails so long they curled sideways. One of Mikesell's neighbors also reported that the dogs barked nonstop, day and night," the charges allege.

On multiple visits to her home, animal control officers saw "piles of large black trash bags full of urine and feces-soaked blankets outside the residence and experienced a strong scent of urine and feces," according to the charges.

They also observed dogs in kennels stacked on top of each other, and some kennels had more than one dog in them, prosecutors said.

"The majority of the dogs did not have access to food, water or adequate space to move comfortably," the charges state. "Officers often had to yell to be heard over the many dogs' extremely loud and incessant barking."

While investigating a report that one of the dogs bit someone, officers discovered the vaccination record of the dog provided by Mikesell actually belonged to a different dog, according to the charges. When officers requested that Mikesell provide them with documentation for all of her dogs, she allegedly "became defensive and stated she was unable to provide it."

Investigators also talked to a former veterinary technician who had previously adopted a dog from Mikesell. That woman said Mikesell asked her for help with some of her dogs rather than take the dogs to a veterinary clinic, according to the charging documents.

The vet technician helped Mikesell with a Shih Tzu named Walter and took Walter to an animal hospital, where he was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome, "and when an animal hospital suggested humane euthanasia, Mikesell removed Walter from (the vet tech's) care. When Walter subsequently suffered a stroke, Mikesell again declined to seek out care," the charges say.

The vet tech also observed a video on Outreach Pawsabilities' social media pages showing an English bulldog named "Bogart" who was allegedly in respiratory distress. But "Mikesell declined to have the dog treated," the charges allege.

The vet tech ended up picking up Bogart from a storage unit in West Jordan where "Mikesell was also keeping several other dogs," according to court documents. "All four dogs required medical treatment, which Mikesell declined to seek out.

"In fact, Mikesell reached out to (the vet tech) multiple times to request information on Bogart so that Mikesell could use that information to treat the other sick dogs that had been transported with Bogart, stating that it was cheaper than taking them to the vet," the charges state.

Mikesell was also charged in August in Salt Lake Justice Court in one case with cruelty to animals and having nuisance animals, both class B misdemeanors, and in another case with a dog breeder's license violation, also a class B misdemeanor.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  