Former Box Elder judge to remain in jail during court case

Former 1st District Court Judge Kevin Christensen, accused of seeking child sex abuse material, was ordered to remain in custody as his court case proceeds.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Kevin Robert Christensen, ex-judge, remains jailed on charges of enticing minors.
  • Judge Catherine Conklin denied bail citing community risk and potential conviction evidence.
  • Christensen's next hearing is Dec. 4.

OGDEN — A former 1st District Court judge accused of seeking child sex abuse material and engaging in sexually explicit conversations online with teen girls will remain in custody.

A 2nd District judge on Wednesday denied bail for Kevin Robert Christensen, who remains at the Davis County Jail.

Christensen, 65, who served as a judge in Box Elder County until his arrest and subsequent resignation in March, is charged with two counts of enticing a minor, one second-degree and one third-degree felony, three counts of attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies; and two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors say Christensen used the KIK app "to communicate with others about sexually abusing children, sexually exploiting children, and enticing children," according to charging documents, as well as to send "multiple" inappropriate pictures. "In many of the chats (he) expresses his sexual interest in young children."

Investigators say some of those discussions about child sex abuse were with former Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen.

On Wednesday, Christensen was back in court for a hearing regarding his motion to allow bail. However, according to the court minutes, Judge Catherine Conklin found "there is evidence to establish that a reasonable jury could convict the defendant of this crime based on the specifics of the chats. The court also finds by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant would present a risk to the community and denies the defendant's motion. The defendant is to remain held without bail."

Also on Wednesday, a motion by the defense to have some of the state's evidence discussed during a closed hearing in order to protect the victims was withdrawn after prosecutors made clarifications about their arguments.

Christensen's next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4. Hansen's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

