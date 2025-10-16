The Utah Checkdown podcast: Who is the best in Utah? A preview of the heated rivalry game

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Oct. 16, 2025 at 12:42 p.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the biggest games of the season is upon as a ranked BYU welcomes a ranked Utah team to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Host Josh Furlong jumps into the rivalry game to see if either one of these teams has an edge Saturday in what appears to be a dead heat.

He is also joined by BYU beat writer Sean Walker, who gives an inside look at the Cougars and where their focus is going into the game.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

