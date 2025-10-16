3 teens arrested in connection with Sandy shooting death

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 16, 2025 at 12:35 p.m.

 
Sandy police say three teenage boys are in custody in connection with a shooting death near a park on Monday.

Sandy police say three teenage boys are in custody in connection with a shooting death near a park on Monday. (New Africa, Shutterstock)

SANDY — Police have arrested three teen boys in connection with a fatal shooting at a Sandy park.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Josh Pectol, 39, of Sandy, was shot during a robbery near Main Street Park, 8720 S. 60 East, and later died from his injuries.

Thursday, Sandy police announced that three boys, all teenagers, had been arrested. Information about the ages of the boys, what they were arrested for and details about the arrests was not immediately available.

"All three suspects are juveniles and have been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. With the suspects being juveniles, we will not be releasing any further information on this case, and we will be working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office for formal charges," police said in a statement.

"We do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects."

