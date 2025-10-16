Men's basketball: Here's where BYU, Utah were picked to finish in the Big 12

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

PROVO — BYU men's basketball will open the season with lofty expectations. But the eighth-ranked Cougars by the Associated Press aren't the early favorites to win the Big 12.

The Cougars received one of 16 first-place votes to finish second by a panel of league coaches, who overwhelming selected Houston to win the league. Fresh off an appearance in last year's national championship game, Kelvin Sampson's Cougars received 14 first-place votes and 224 points overall in the preseason all-conference selections revealed Thursday morning.

BYU was second with 204 points, followed by Texas Tech, Arizona and Iowa State. The Wildcats, who received 179 points in total, were the only other team to receive a first-place vote.

Houston led the preseason All-Big 12 team with three picks in Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler.

BYU star freshman AJ Dybansa was one of four unanimous selections to the 10-player team, which also included returning tater-tot vet Richie Saunders, while Texas Tech also received two nods — including preseason player of the year JT Toppin.

After briefly flirting with the NBA draft, Saunders returned for his senior season after earning All-Big 12 first-team accolades a year ago, when he averaged a team-high 16.5 points per game on 51.8% shooting and 43.2% from 3-point range while leading the Cougars to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2011.

Dybantsa signed with the Cougars as the No. 1 recruiting in the country by ESPN after a decorated prep career that saw the 6-foot-9 projected 2026 NBA draft pick earn McDonald's All-American and Nike Hoop Summit honors before leading Team USA to the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland.

The 2025-26 #Big12MBB Preseason Coaches Poll is official 📊 pic.twitter.com/CnIe8aiJbs — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 16, 2025

Texas Tech's LeJuan Watts earned preseason newcomer of the year honors, now on his third school in three years since transferring from Eastern Washington and Washington State.

Kansas' Darryn Peterson was named the league's preseason freshman of the year.

Alex Jensen's first year at Utah has the Runnin' Utes projected to finish 13th in the conference, ahead of UCF, Colorado and Arizona State.

The team is led by returning forward Keanu Dawes, who averaged 8.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and a team-high .614 shooting percentage as a sophomore, including finishing the campaign with a double-double in four of his last six contests.

Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) puts up a shot during a first round game of the Big 12 Championship between the Utah Utes and the UCF Knights at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Utah Utes were knocked out of the championship by the UCF Knights, with a final score of 87-72. (Photo: Brice Tucker, Deseret News)

Big 12 men's basketball preseason poll

1 - Houston (14) - 224

2 - BYU (1) - 204

3 - Texas Tech - 200

4 - Arizona (1) - 179

5 - Iowa State - 170

6 - Kansas - 163

7 - Baylor - 137

8 - Cincinnati - 120

9 - K-State - 117

10 - TCU - 90

11 - West Virginia - 79

12 - Oklahoma State - 77

13 - Utah - 50

14 - UCF - 39

15 - Colorado - 37

16 - Arizona State - 34

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

AJ Dybantsa, BYU*

Richie Saunders, BYU

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Milos Uzan, Houston*

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Darryn Peterson, Kansas*

P.J. Haggerty, K-State

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*

*-unanimous selection

Preseason Player of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Darryn Peterson, Kansas