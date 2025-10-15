Human remains discovered in Brigham City linked to St. George woman

BRIGHAM CITY — Police have identified human remains discovered in a black trash bag alongside a highway in Brigham City earlier this year as a St. George woman who was last seen in 2021.

Brandy M. Hickey, who would have been 42 years old at the time she was found, was identified through DNA analysis, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Brigham City Police Department.

Human remains were found on April 2 near 2600 West along state Route 13, just outside of Brigham City. Police said their initial efforts to identify the remains were unsuccessful due to the condition of the body, though they noted that the deceased was "wearing clothing typically associated with women."

An image of a heart-shaped tattoo was shared publicly for identification, but police said it did not result in any leads.

Investigators also "submitted portions of the remains to an independent laboratory for DNA analysis," the release states. "A DNA profile was successfully developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). This led to a match with a previously submitted profile, allowing investigators to positively identify the victim as Brandy M. Hickey."

Detectives said they contacted Hickey's family to notify them that she had been found, as well as some of Hickey's associates to get more information about her. They found she had been living in the St. George area and also had connections to Salt Lake City, but no one had been in contact with her since 2021.

Brandy M. Hickey in an undated photo.

"We would like to emphasize that every member of our community has value, and it is unacceptable for anyone to be harmed and discarded in such a callous and inhumane manner," the release reads. "The Brigham City Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for Brandy and her loved ones."

The Brigham City Police Department says Hickey's death is being investigated as a homicide and urges anyone who may have had contact with her in recent years to reach out to detectives by calling 435-734-6684 to help bring a resolution to the case.