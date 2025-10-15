Man dies in crash at Salt Lake construction zone

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after police say the SUV he was driving was involved in a crash with a construction vehicle at an active construction zone near Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday night.

Police and paramedics responded to a report of a crash at 1250 N. 2200 West, just east of the airport, shortly after 8:15 p.m. They arrived to find a crash between an SUV and a front-end loader construction vehicle, according to the Salt Lake police.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 19-year-old Brian Johnson, was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Salt Lake police say it's unclear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation on Wednesday.