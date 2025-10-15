Man dies in crash at Salt Lake construction zone

By Carter Williams, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 15, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

 
Salt Lake police say a 19-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a crash near Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday night.

Salt Lake police say a 19-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a crash near Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday night. (Derek Petersen, KSL-TV)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after police say the SUV he was driving was involved in a crash with a construction vehicle at an active construction zone near Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday night.

Police and paramedics responded to a report of a crash at 1250 N. 2200 West, just east of the airport, shortly after 8:15 p.m. They arrived to find a crash between an SUV and a front-end loader construction vehicle, according to the Salt Lake police.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 19-year-old Brian Johnson, was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Salt Lake police say it's unclear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation on Wednesday.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL.com. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  