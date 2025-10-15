High school football: Week 10 scores and schedule

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 10 high school football games across the state.

As a note: Games this week will be played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

KSL.com Sports' Game of the Week: Woods Cross at Viewmont (Wednesday)

Woods Cross football wins 1st region title since 2014 by beating Viewmont Woods Cross overcame sloppy play to run past Viewmont in the second half and win a split of the Region 6 title.

Why did we choose this game?

Coming into the final week of the regular season, Region 6 has a three-way tie for the region title. But it's a bit of a sticky situation considering that each of the three teams has beaten each other: Bountiful beat Brighton, Brighton beat Woods Cross, and finally Woods Cross beat Bountiful.

So who comes out on top?

There's a chance all three teams tied in the standings get a win this week, but we're going to stick with a rivalry game to highlight the bunch. Viewmont started hot to begin the season, going 4-1 in non-region play, but have since struggled to maintain a hold in region play.

But the Vikings are still more than capable of being a thorn in a rival's side. With that said, though, outside of a loss to Brighton, Woods Cross has been one of the best teams in Region 6 play. The Wildcats are averaging a region high 31 points per game, while limiting opponents to just 15.8 points.

But rivalry games never go as planned, so it's far from a guarantee.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

