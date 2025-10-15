High school football: Week 10 scores and schedule

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 10 high school football games across the state.
As a note: Games this week will be played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
KSL.com Sports' Game of the Week: Woods Cross at Viewmont (Wednesday)
Why did we choose this game?
Coming into the final week of the regular season, Region 6 has a three-way tie for the region title. But it's a bit of a sticky situation considering that each of the three teams has beaten each other: Bountiful beat Brighton, Brighton beat Woods Cross, and finally Woods Cross beat Bountiful.
So who comes out on top?
There's a chance all three teams tied in the standings get a win this week, but we're going to stick with a rivalry game to highlight the bunch. Viewmont started hot to begin the season, going 4-1 in non-region play, but have since struggled to maintain a hold in region play.
But the Vikings are still more than capable of being a thorn in a rival's side. With that said, though, outside of a loss to Brighton, Woods Cross has been one of the best teams in Region 6 play. The Wildcats are averaging a region high 31 points per game, while limiting opponents to just 15.8 points.
But rivalry games never go as planned, so it's far from a guarantee.
Other games we'll be watching this week:
- Wednesday: Davis clinches Region 1 title in a statement senior night win over Weber
- Wednesday: Corner Canyon rolls past Lehi for 3rd straight win, share of Region 3 title
- Wednesday: Skyridge overcomes turnovers to beat American Fork 26-14
- Thursday: Cedar remains undefeated on senior night with 63-0 win over Carbon
- Friday: Westlake at Mountain Ridge (7 p.m. MDT)
- Friday: Pine View at Crimson Cliffs (7 p.m. MDT)
If you have video of your games, upload them to YouTube and send us a link on Twitter, Facebook or via email at onlinesports@ksl.com. You can also nominate an athlete as the player of the week here.
If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the Prep Scoreboard page.