Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Updated - Oct. 8, 2025 at 9:57 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 8:37 p.m.

 
State troopers respond to a fatal motorcycle crash in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter Highway near 2700 West in Bluffdale on Wednesday.

State troopers respond to a fatal motorcycle crash in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter Highway near 2700 West in Bluffdale on Wednesday. (Alston Crosby, KSL-TV)

BLUFFDALE — A 17-year-old is dead, and all eastbound lanes of Bangerter Highway are closed near 2700 West in Bluffdale, after a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., a motorcyclist was attempting to enter the highway from 2700 West via the eastbound ramp when state troopers say he tried to pass another vehicle and collided with a cushioned concrete barrier. He died at the scene.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Danny Allen said the crash happened in a construction zone, and witnesses reported that the motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle using an area that had been blocked off to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing, Allen said, and the eastbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed for a few hours.

The highway patrol did not release the teen's identity on Wednesday night.

This story may be updated.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

