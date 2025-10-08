Lightning strike causes wildfire in Zion National Park, prompting multiple closures

SPRINGDALE — A lightning strike caused a wildfire near the West Rim area of Zion National Park. Wildland fire crews have been deployed to put the flames out, the National Park Service said in a press release on Wednesday.

The fire was initially reported to the park staff early Tuesday afternoon and, as of Wednesday, it had burned around 25 acres.

In response to the wildfire, officials have announced temporary closures of Lava Point Road and the West Rim trail is closed between Scout Lookout and Lava Point, the National Park Service said.

A total of 25 firefighters from the National Park Service and partnering agencies are said to be on scene fighting the fire. A Type 3 helicopter is conducting water drops on the flames.