Package with 'suspicious material' prompts police response at Willard Elementary

WILLARD, Box Elder County — A suspicious package delivered to a school in Box Elder County on Wednesday prompted a police response and lockdown, but it was later found to be harmless.

Willard Elementary School, 40 W. 50 South in Willard, received an "unexpected package" shortly before school let out for the day, according to a social media post by the Box Elder School District. Upon opening it, the district said school staff found the package contained "suspicious material."

Willard police said the report they received from the school described it as "a package that had a powdery substance around it inside the school."

The Willard Fire Department and a hazmat team were called to the school to investigate the package. The school was placed on a brief lockdown until crews could figure out exactly what the substance was and if it posed any danger to staff and students, according to a statement from police.

"After the protocol for the contamination process was done, the substance ... was determined to be a dietary supplement that was smashed in a package upon delivery," the statement says.

The hazmat team determined that the substance was calcium citrate, which is found in supplements sold in stores, police said.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and students were released to parents or guardians.