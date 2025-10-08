Soccer match between Argentina, Puerto Rico moved from Chicago to Florida amid immigration crackdown

By Debora Rey, Associated Press | Updated - Oct. 8, 2025 at 5:06 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.

 
Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago.

Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. (AP Photo/Laura Bargfeld)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida amid the immigration crackdown in the city.

Chicago Park District spokesman Luca Serra confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the match won't be played in Chicago.

The friendly match was supposed to be played on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago, but will be moved to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the home stadium of Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

"Yes, confirming that the Argentina against Puerto Rico match has been canceled in Chicago", Serra said. "The promoter made the decision this morning due to low ticket sales."

No official statement has been released by the promoter.

An Argentine Football Association executive confirmed the move earlier to the AP and said it was because of the situation in Chicago, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to quell protests against the immigration crackdown. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the relocation had not been publicly announced.

More than 1,000 immigrants have been arrested since an immigration crackdown started last month in the Chicago area. The Trump administration vowed to deploy National Guard troops in its agenda to boost deportations.

Argentina, the defending World Cup champion, will play Venezuela in another friendly match on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Messi was called up to play in both matches, which are part of Argentina's preparations for next year's World Cup, which will be cohosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Debora Rey
