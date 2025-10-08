Eeyore the dog helps a Florida deputy find a missing 86-year-old woman, video shows

Eeyore the dog guides a Florida sheriff's deputy to its missing owner who had fallen while walking him, Sept. 25. Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy Devon Miller said Eeyore "practically dragged me to (his owner)."

Eeyore the dog guides a Florida sheriff's deputy to its missing owner who had fallen while walking him, Sept. 25. Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy Devon Miller said Eeyore "practically dragged me to (his owner)." (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DESTIN, Fla. — A dog named Eeyore turned into a rescuer, leading a Florida sheriff's deputy to where a missing 86-year-old woman had fallen while walking him, bodycam footage shows.

The woman's husband reported her missing on the night of Sept. 25 after she didn't return from her walk in their Destin neighborhood.

"She just takes that dog, but she never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes," the worried husband told Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy Devon Miller, according to the footage released Monday. "It's almost an hour now. It's over an hour now."

Miller drove around the neighborhood until she spotted Eeyore in the middle of the road. The dog trotted up to the deputy, who responded: "Hi! Where's your mommy?"

The dog then led her to the nearby spot where the woman had fallen.

"He practically dragged me to her," Miller later said in a video the department released on social media Wednesday.

The woman, who was alert and later taken to a medical facility, was astonished that Eeyore had guided the deputy to her, noting that it wasn't even her dog.

"He came up to your car?" the woman asked Miller. "Oh, sweetheart. ... Oh, Eeyore, you're such a good boy. Grandma loves you."

Associated Press

