KSL.com poll: Are Utah drivers getting more aggressive?

By Karli Davis, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

 
KSL.com wants to know if you think Utah drivers are getting more aggressive behind the wheel. Look at the info and leave us a comment.

KSL.com wants to know if you think Utah drivers are getting more aggressive behind the wheel. Look at the info and leave us a comment. (Stuart Johnson, KSL-TV)

If you've ever felt uneasy from a possible road rage encounter while driving I-15 in Utah, or even neighborhood streets, you're not the only one. Most drivers have been frustrated at some point over things such as someone passing in the slow lane, but excessive honking or cutting someone off on purpose can quickly lead to dangerous situations.

Perhaps it's leftover stress from the pandemic or frustration with tough commutes and random construction projects, but there's a growing sentiment among Utah drivers that there's been more aggressive driving in Utah as of late.

KSL.com shares some insight and wants to know your thoughts on the matter. What do you think? Are drivers in Utah getting more aggressive?

Cracking down on Utah drivers

In summer 2024, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced the nation's first road rage enhancement laws. This aimed to strictly define road rage and gather better data, in the hope that it would help address the root of Utah's road rage issues. But has it helped?

Utah's road rage habits

In some areas of the state, law enforcement officers have reported an increase in instances involving road rage. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Blair stated in a June interview with KPCW that he has seen an increase in road rage encounters in Wasatch County over the last year.

The Utah Highway Safety Office noted that, as of June 2025, road rage accidents were already on track to surpass the numbers from 2024.

And according to a 2024 study by Forbes, Utah ranks No. 3 among the nation's worst and most confrontational drivers. Utah is ranked high for aggressive behaviors such as cutting off other drivers, blocking other vehicles from merging, tailgating, excessive honking, offensive gestures and verbal threats.

Progress?

Utah cracked down on road rage last year. Here's what has happened since

Utah troopers say some interesting trends they've seen since adopting a new definition of road rage and enhancing penalties for offenses last year could help create new programs to address the issue.

