BYU's schedule about to get a lot more difficult after 5-0 start, and Cougars know it

PROVO — There have been finer points to pick at during BYU's 5-0 start to the season, its ninth in program history and fourth under head coach Kalani Sitake.

But as far as the results go? Well, you can't get much better.

The 18th-ranked Cougars started 5-0 in back-to-back seasons for the second time in Sitake's tenure Friday night with a 38-24 win over West Virginia, as true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier opened up the passing game for a career-high 351 yards with a pair of 100-yard receivers in Chase Roberts (161) and Parker Kingston (111).

Against a West Virginia defense that dared BYU to throw the ball — and gave up 165 rushing yards, including 90 yards and two touchdowns by LJ Martin — the Cougars became one of just four teams in the Big 12 to start 2-0 and one of just two with a perfect 5-0 mark.

BYU's perfect start has ESPN projecting the Cougars with a 43% chance to reach the Big 12 championship game — the second-highest in the conference. Get there, and even two losses to a Texas Tech team currently ranked in the top 10 nationally could put the Cougars on the College Football Playoff selection committee's radar.

But first, there's the remaining schedule.

BYU's current strength of schedule ranks 105th in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which is dead-last in the 16-team Big 12, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

"Not only is the jury out," wrote the Hotline's Jon Wilner in his most recent Big 12 power rankings, "the jury has not even been selected."

The Cougars' 13th-ranked strength of record is second in the conference, behind fellow unbeaten Texas Tech; and the schedule is about to get a whole lot tougher, starting Saturday with Arizona (6 p.m. MDT, ESPN2).

The Wildcats are 4-1 out of the gate and 1-1 in Big 12 play, with their only loss a 39-14 setback on the road at Iowa State.

Sitake knows what his team is getting into with Brent Brennan, a colleague of Sitake's when he was the outside receivers coach at Oregon State who lived close to the family in Corvallis.

"Arizona doing what they are doing doesn't surprise me," he said. "I know it surprises some people, but I know Brennan, I know what he's like as a coach, I know what he does with his culture, and he can build that team."

As far as the "ain't played nobody" narrative that seems to be following the Cougars? Well, that won't stick around for long, one way or another.

After facing five opponents with a combined record of 9-19 in the first six weeks of the season, BYU's next seven opponents are a combined 29-7. The 105th-ranked strength of schedule that ranks lowest in the conference also has the 27th-ranked remaining strength of schedule, per ESPN's FPI — the toughest in the Big 12.

On Monday's Coordinators' Corner coaches show on BYUtv, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick called the upcoming stretch of games the Cougars' most difficult in program history.

By Tuesday's practice, he had doubled down on the assertion of a stretch that begins with the reigning Big 12 offensive player of the week, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita.

"First of all, no team ever played six Power Five teams before prior to the Big 12 era," the former BYU wide receiver explained. "These are good football teams, starting with this one right here. Arizona is a very good team; they're playing good ball.

"We know they have a great quarterback, a very good defense, and they are playing them on the road,' he added. "It's going to be a huge challenge."

After the Wildcats, BYU returns home to face Utah (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) in the once again annual rivalry game that was recently picked up for a 6 p.m. MDT kickoff on FOX. Then comes road games at No. 22 Iowa State, No. 9 Texas Tech and Cincinnati around a home game with TCU.

Things are about to get real for the Cougars — including Saturday night in Tucson.

"These guys have our attention, for sure," Roderick said. "All you've got to do is turn on the tape; they haven't given up a passing touchdown yet this year. Nobody's been able to run the ball on them. They fly around and hit people.

"Their only loss is at Iowa State, and that's not an easy place to play," he added. "We respect this team a lot."