Djokovic overcomes fatigue and humidity to reach Shanghai quarterfinals

By The Associated Press | Posted - Oct. 7, 2025 at 4:42 p.m.

 
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing the second set point to Jaume Munar of Spain during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing the second set point to Jaume Munar of Spain during the men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after losing the second set but recovered to beat Jaume Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in hot and humid conditions at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

After losing a long rally by sending a forehand wide to end the second set, Djokovic slumped to the ground and remained sprawled on his back with his forearm over his eyes for several seconds. He then slowly sat up and rested his head between his legs before he was helped back to his chair by a trainer.

He was given medical treatment in his chair before the start of the third set but then broke Munar straight away after his opponent missed a simple overhead when leading 40-15.

The 38-year-old Djokovic declined to do the traditional on-court interview after the match but wrote on X: "Tough day at the office. Very challenging physically."

The win made Djokovic the oldest man to reach the last eight at an ATP Masters 1000 event — two months older than Roger Federer was when he reached the quarterfinals in Shanghai in 2019.

Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 41st Masters title.

He will next face Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

Tenth-seeded Holger Rune also came through a tough challenge, defeating big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

