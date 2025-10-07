Plane makes emergency landing on I-84 in Morgan County

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 7, 2025 at 4:51 p.m.

 
A small plane made an emergency landing on on I-84 in Morgan County on Tuesday.

A small plane made an emergency landing on on I-84 in Morgan County on Tuesday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A small plane made an emergency landing on I-84 in Morgan County.
  • The plane blocked a lane near milepost 100; traffic was diverted to Old Highway Road.
  • The pilot's condition is unknown but appeared OK; highway patrol troopers managed traffic control.

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on I-84 in Morgan County on Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said the plane made a successful landing, but as of 4 p.m., it was blocking at least one lane of traffic on I-84.

Alexander said the single-engine plane was believed to have taken off from Mountain Green, "before quickly having to land."

Westbound I-84 is closed near Stoddard, and traffic is being diverted onto Old Highway Road, the Utah Department of Transportation said in a post on social media.

The condition of the pilot was not immediately made available.

Additional UHP troopers were called out to provide traffic control until crews can move the aircraft off the highway, Alexander said.

This story may be updated.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

