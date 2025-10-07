Plane makes emergency landing on I-84 in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on I-84 in Morgan County on Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said the plane made a successful landing, but as of 4 p.m., it was blocking at least one lane of traffic on I-84.

Alexander said the single-engine plane was believed to have taken off from Mountain Green, "before quickly having to land."

Westbound I-84 is closed near Stoddard, and traffic is being diverted onto Old Highway Road, the Utah Department of Transportation said in a post on social media.

The condition of the pilot was not immediately made available.

Additional UHP troopers were called out to provide traffic control until crews can move the aircraft off the highway, Alexander said.

This story may be updated.