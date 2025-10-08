Mark Miller Subaru's Make A Dog's Day celebration on Oct. 18

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

A community celebration for pets and families

Each October, Subaru retailers across the country celebrate Subaru Loves Pets Month, and here in Utah, no one does it bigger than Mark Miller Subaru. This year, Mark Miller Subaru South Towne in Sandy is hosting a very special Make A Dog's Day celebration on Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free, family-friendly, and all about giving back to the pets and people who make our community so special.

A dog-friendly event in Sandy

From free dog toys to free microchips, free pet adoptions and even free food for the humans, this event has become a highlight of fall for local dog owners across Sandy, Draper, South Jordan, Riverton, and the greater Salt Lake City area. Families can explore booths from local pet vendors, connect with rescues and shelters, and enjoy a festive atmosphere that's all about celebrating the love we share with our four-legged companions.

$500 Pet Costume Contest

Of course, no Make A Dog's Day event would be complete without the fan-favorite Pet Costume Contest. Pups dressed in their best costumes — from superheroes and princesses to pumpkins and creative homemade designs — will compete for a $500 grand prize.

To enter, pet parents simply need to register here and attend the event. The only rule is that you and your furry friend must be present to win.

Photo: Eva - stock.adobe.com

Why it matters: Subaru loves pets

For Mark Miller Subaru, events like this are more than just fun weekends. They are part of the Subaru Love Promise, a pledge to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. Through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru retailers across the country work to help shelter animals find safe, loving homes.

By attending Make A Dog's Day, guests are not only treating their pets to free gifts and fun — they're also supporting local shelters, rescues, and animal welfare groups throughout Utah. It's a chance to come together as a community, celebrate our pets, and give back in a meaningful way.

Event details

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Mark Miller Subaru South Towne – 10920 State Street, Sandy.

Join the celebration

If you're looking for a dog-friendly Utah event near Sandy, Draper, or Salt Lake City, Mark Miller Subaru's Make A Dog's Day is the perfect way to spend your Saturday. Come for the free toys, adoptions, and food, stay for the community connection, and don't miss your chance to win $500 in the costume contest.

Bring your pup, bring your family, and make this October unforgettable with Mark Miller Subaru South Towne.