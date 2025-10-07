Store clerk charged for alleged sexual abuse of customer

LEHI — A convenience store clerk in Lehi who was accused of following a customer into the restroom and sexually abusing her has been charged.

Dhiraj Sah, 23, of Saratoga Springs, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony; and unlawful detention and lewdness, class B misdemeanors.

On Oct. 3, about 1:30 a.m., a woman entered a 7-Eleven, 2261 W. Main, and asked the store clerk, Sah, if she could use the restroom.

"(He) walked her to the bathroom, then followed her in and locked the door," according to charging documents.

Sah then allegedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched the woman. The woman "started screaming 'No'" until Sah finally unlocked the door, the charges state.

The woman left the store and called the police. She told officers that the clerk was wearing a name tag with "Dee" on it.

Police responded to the store, located Sah "and asked if his name was Dee and he said 'No,' then turned away, pulled his tag off his shirt and dropped it to the ground. Police recovered the tag and found that it had the word 'Dee' on it," according to the charges.

A police booking affidavit further states that when asked by officers what happened, Sah told them that he thought the woman "had been making advances toward him" because she would talk to him when she entered the store, sometimes for minutes at a time. Sah was then arrested.