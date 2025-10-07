Supreme Court to examine Colorado's gay 'conversion therapy' ban

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court was set on Tuesday to hear a free speech challenge to a Colorado law banning psychotherapists from conducting "conversion therapy" that aims to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The dispute pits Colorado's authority to forbid a health care practice it considers unsafe and ineffective against the rights of Christian licensed counselor Kaley Chiles, who challenged the law under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protections against government abridgment of free speech.

Chiles appealed a lower court's decision rejecting her claim that the 2019 statute unlawfully censors her communications with clients in violation of the First Amendment. The state has said it is regulating professional conduct, not speech.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay man to be elected as a state governor and a critic of conversion therapy, signed the measure into law in 2019. Republican President Donald Trump's administration is backing Chiles in the dispute.

Colorado is among more than two dozen states and the District of Columbia that restrict or prohibit conversion therapy for patients younger than 18. Medical groups such as the American Psychological Association, in court papers, cited studies showing that the practice has been associated with a range of harms, including an increased likelihood of transgender minors running away from home or attempting suicide.

Chiles has said she "believes that people flourish when they live consistently with God's design, including their biological sex." Colorado's true aim with this law, Chiles has argued, is "to silence and marginalize views it dislikes."

Colorado's law prohibits licensed mental health care providers from seeking to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity according to a predetermined outcome, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to $5,000. This includes attempts to reduce or eliminate same-sex attraction or change "behaviors or gender expressions."

The law does permit treatments that provide "assistance to a person undergoing gender transition," as well as therapies centered on "acceptance, support and understanding" for "identity exploration and development."

Chiles sued Colorado officials in 2022 in an attempt to block the statute, arguing among other things that it unlawfully discriminates against her speech "on the basis of the content of the message she offers." Chiles has pushed for Colorado's measure to be assessed under the most stringent form of judicial review, known as strict scrutiny.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, an appointee of Democratic former President Joe Biden, in 2022 ruled against Chiles, deciding that Colorado's ban was a permissible regulation of professional conduct, not speech. The judge also found that conversion therapy is "ineffective and harms minors who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or gender nonconforming."

The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the judge's ruling, prompting Chiles to appeal to the Supreme Court, whose ruling is expected by the end of June.

Colorado has urged the justices to uphold its law, citing the state's interest in ensuring that minors receive safe and effective mental health care and arguing that states routinely regulate health care practices, including talk therapy, to guard against "substandard" care.

Chiles is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative religious rights group that has secured high-profile Supreme Court victories on behalf of a baker and wedding website designer who refused, based on their Christian beliefs, to serve gay couples.

Tuesday's arguments are being held on the second day of the court's new nine-month term. Later in the term, the justices are due to hear arguments in bids by Idaho and West Virginia to enforce Republican-backed state laws banning transgender athletes from female sports teams at public schools.

During its last term that ended in June, the court's conservatives issued rulings that upheld Tennessee's Republican-backed ban on gender-related medical care for transgender minors and let parents keep their children out of classes when storybooks with LGBT characters are read. Acting on an emergency basis, a conservative majority also allowed Trump's ban on transgender people in the military.