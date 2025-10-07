Man charged with digging giant hole near I-15 pillar

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 7, 2025 at 6:55 a.m.

 
A man was charged Monday with digging a 6-foot hole near a pillar of an I-15 overpass that officials say will cost $12,000 to repair.

A man was charged Monday with digging a 6-foot hole near a pillar of an I-15 overpass that officials say will cost $12,000 to repair. (Utah Department of Transportation )

Save Story

MURRAY — A criminal charge was filed Monday against a transient accused of digging a giant hole near an I-15 overpass, apparently because he needed a place to stay.

Troy Coyn Jones, 45, is charged in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief impairing critical infrastructure, a second-degree felony.

On Sept. 9, Murray police were called to an area near 423 W. Winchester Street after UTA employees discovered a man-made tunnel under I-15 on the south end of the valley.

"(An officer) yelled in the hole and a male later identified as Troy Coyn Jones came out of the tunnel. The tunnel was near the pillar that supports I-15 northbound. Jones stated that he had slept in the weeds and then decided to dig the hole. The hole was 6 feet tall," according to charging documents.

A police booking affidavit further described "the cave" as being on UDOT property in a fenced-off area with "no trespassing" signs.

Police spoke with a bridge inspector for the state, who said that "with the hole being so close to the pillar, it will need to be filled with concrete and estimated the cost to be $10,000" plus an additional $2,000 for labor, the charges state.

Prosecutors have requested that Jones be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  