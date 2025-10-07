Herriman man accused of killing llama in Duchesne

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 7, 2025 at 5:02 p.m.

 
A man accused of traveling from Herriman to Duchesne to kill a llama has been charged.

A man accused of traveling from Herriman to Duchesne to kill a llama has been charged. (mehaniq41, Adobe Stock)

Save Story

DUCHESNE — A Herriman man is accused of traveling to Duchesne County and killing a llama that had recently given birth.

Jordan Blake Gomez, 33, was charged Monday in 8th District Court with wanton destruction of livestock, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, one of Gomez's relatives called police to say he "just showed up" and that Gomez told her "that he purchased a gun yesterday and a butcher kit, which he brought with him," according to a police booking affidavit. "(The relative) told me that she has no idea why Jordan would just show up at her house. She said that he shot the llama, which just had a baby this week. She said that without the mother llama, the baby would also die, and they cannot catch it.

"She said that when she spoke with Jordan about why he did this, he told her that he has been having a hard time and just felt like it and left with the llama," the affidavit states.

A Duchesne County sheriff's deputy responding to the call spotted Gomez on U.S. 40 and pulled him over.

"Upon approach of the vehicle, I observed the destroyed llama in the bed of the pickup," according to the affidavit. "He said that he has just been having a hard time lately because his wife left him and took their child."

The relative told the sheriff's office that Gomez "is a disabled vet with post-traumatic stress disorder," the affidavit states.

The deputy arrested Gomez after pulling him over and questioning him.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahEastern Utah
Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  