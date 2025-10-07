Utah Tech set to launch bachelor's degree in politics, policy and law

ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech University announced last week that it is launching a bachelor's degree program in politics, policy and law.

The decision followed strategic reinvestments under HB265, which directs Utah System of Higher Education institutions to reallocate resources toward high-impact programs.

"It's very much necessary, we think, for a university to have this, as evidenced by the fact that the universities around the state all have political science majors, and now we're a part of that," said Vince Brown, director of Utah Tech's Institute of Politics.

Starting in the fall 2026 semester, the university will offer students a Bachelor of Arts in politics, policy and law.

"I am proud that we will now be offering Utah Tech students the opportunity to pursue a degree in politics, policy and law," said Geoff Allen, assistant professor of political science, in a statement. "This new program promises to help Trailblazers be active and thoughtful contributors to the public debates that will shape their lives, their communities, their nation and the world."

A statement from the university said it will emphasize an applied approach to the study of public law, policy and politics in hopes of setting students up to think critically, engage civilly and practice effective communications.

"We teach in a very applied manner. We have a lot of discussions about, sometimes, very difficult issues. We very much deal with what is happening in the now at the state, local and national level. Students have to use those analytical and critical skills so that they can do things like analyze a bill, and that very often leads them to writing letters to their legislators. So, even when we're teaching in the class, we teach it in a way that's very much hands-on," Brown said.

It's safe to say students are excited for the addition, as well, with Brown saying students were "begging for it."

"I was so excited when the political science major was officially approved. I've always loved everything about Utah Tech — the campus, the community and the professors — the only thing missing was this major," said Utah Tech student Azia Campbell in a statement. "I couldn't see myself anywhere else, but I had already applied to another school because I thought I had no choice. Now, I get to stay at the school I love and study what I'm passionate about. Adding this major will only make Utah Tech stronger and help produce well-educated, informed students who are ready to make a real impact."

With the new program, students will be able to stay at Utah Tech to continue their education in politics.

"Some of my best students, they're very interested in it; and then they come to me and say, 'Now I have to leave, because this is what I want to do with my life,'" Brown said. "We would lose students, not just in-state, but out of state. So, I'm excited."

Additionally, the university hopes that the new program will prepare students for a wide range of jobs in both the public and private sectors, as well as for those who wish to pursue further education in more specialized degrees.

"Part of the mission of the university is, quite literally, to make better citizens, so that those citizens, when they interact in the area, are able to fill in the leadership roles that are needed for this particular area, which is a high-growth area," Brown said. "Having a major like this on campus is something that we think will further that goal — both the goals of making better citizens, but also of encouraging public service."