Graduate business degree ROI: Specialized skills win in today's market

Today's job market is more competitive than ever for working professionals. Whether you're looking to pivot industries, earn a higher salary, or step into a more senior position, you need to stand out as a leader.

The David Eccles School of Business offers graduate degrees that pair technical skills — in industries like accounting, finance, health care administration, and cybersecurity — with business acumen. As an expert in your field, your education will make you irresistible to employers.

Each of our nine programs offers different advantages and is ideal for unique reasons. No matter which you choose, you'll receive hands-on experience from our incredible faculty, career coaching from experts, and administrative assistance from staff.

Master of Business Administration

Who the program is for: You want to lead. An MBA makes it happen. Whether you're thinking of switching careers or moving up, the MBA builds strategic thinking, leadership presence, and cross-functional experience.

Choose from four flexible formats — full-time, hybrid, online and weekend — to fit your schedule. This top-ranked program prioritizes experiential learning and networking.

"Utah's MBA has changed the way I see myself as a leader," Executive MBA graduate Toby Ennis explains.

The return on investment is undeniable. Full-Time MBA students see an average 98% increase in salary post-graduation. And 56% of Professional MBA students are promoted during the program.

"I've advanced in my career and my salary has advanced along with it," says Rob Gillette, MBA Online graduate.

Master of Accounting

Who the program is for: You want accounting know-how and the leadership skills to make a difference in any industry. No matter what level of experience you have, the MAcc prepares you with technical study and leadership principles so you can take your career to the next level.

The accounting industry is projected to grow 5% over the next decade — faster than the average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. As you prepare to take advantage of this growth, choose a program ranked highly and made flexible to ensure your success. Utah's MAcc is ranked top-50 in the nation and is offered in a hybrid format with online, in-person, and blended electives.

Career prospects for Utah MAcc graduates are high and 99% of graduates find job placement within three months of graduation.

"I would definitely say that getting my MAcc degree boosted my starting salary," says Julie Barr, MAcc graduate. "It also provides me with more growth opportunities."

Master of Business Creation

Who the program is for: You want to build a business from the ground up. Discover entrepreneurship from experienced faculty, receive mentoring as you work on your ideas, and participate in hands-on learning with the MBC. It's the degree for entrepreneurs ready to turn big ideas into thriving companies.

Master of Healthcare Administration

Who the program is for: You want to improve health care from the inside out. Blend business acumen with care delivery and lead hospitals, systems, or tech orgs when you earn an MHA.

There's no better place to earn your MHA than at the University of Utah. Located just minutes from leading health care centers, our program connects you directly with industry leaders. The local medical community is highly engaged and the connections you make will carry you into your career. The return on investment for Utah's MHA is found in both your salary and the invaluable experience you'll have during the program.

High career placement rates of 95% mean that whether you're hoping for a fellowship or full-time employment, Utah's MHA will help you get there.

Master of Real Estate Development

Who the program is for: You want to step into the commercial real estate industry. Earn a unique degree that gives you an uncommon edge in today's increasingly specialized world.

The Master of Real Estate Development is a joint venture between the Eccles Business School and the College of Architecture and Planning, making it a perfect blend of technical knowledge and hands-on experience. With its flexible late afternoon and evening classes, it's ideal for students at any point in their career.

Experienced professionals will learn how to level up their leadership skills and real estate strategies, while those who are pivoting into the industry will discover how to channel a unique edge to their business abilities.

With an average starting salary of $110,300, the MRED delivers exceptional value.

Master of Science in Business Analytics

Who the program is for: You want to break into a fast-growing field where your analytical skills translate into real business impact. The MSBA gets you fluent in data, business strategy, and tech—fast.

Ranked #4 nationally by TFE Times, Utah's MSBA is an excellent choice for those with a quantitative background who want to step into business-focused industries. With a placement rate of 96%, graduates see an average starting salary of $93,404.

Spencer Brothers, a current student in the program, explains, "I think there's been an amazing ROI from this program. I've gained a lot of technical and soft skills in business that I can take anywhere. I've made a lot of strong connections."

Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management

Who the program is for: You want the skills to work in cybersecurity tech positions with rising demand. Cybersecurity is a need for modern-day businesses, and an MSCM prepares you to fill that need with technical training and business acumen.

Two out of every five cybersecurity positions remain unfilled, meaning the need for professionals in the field is high — and growing. Utah's MSCM is an excellent choice for finding security in a strained economy. The average starting salary of graduates is $109,935.

With top companies across the U.S. hiring those who attended the program, there's no question that Utah's MSCM is an opportunity for those looking to specialize their skills and dig deeper into business tech.

Master of Science in Finance

Who the program is for: You want to take your finance skills and your leadership abilities to the next level. The MSF is an intensive one-year degree with a part-time option that adds clout to your resume and expands your career options.

"Choosing the MSF program in particular allowed me to get right into the role I was looking to get into," says Diego Romo, graduate of the MSF program. "It allowed me to more than triple my income."

The ROI of Utah's MSF is unmatched. The program is ranked #1 in the U.S. for best value by the Financial Times and the average starting salary of graduates is $101,461. When considered in tandem with the program's invaluable career coaching and flexible format, it's clear that the MSF is a significant investment for anyone leveling up their career.

Master of Science in Information Systems

Who the program is for: You want to master software, product management, and business analytics with a versatile degree. Advance your technical skills and abilities while gaining a specialized edge through the MSIS program.

The world of business tech is expanding rapidly. The salaries of Utah's MSIS graduates prove it. "What I was earning before and what I'm earning now, it's a huge shift," says Sneha Biswas, who landed a role at Amazon after graduation. "I would say more than an 80% pay increase."

The program doesn't just enable you to solve problems. It prepares you to create opportunities and lead innovation in the workplace. In today's rapidly expanding technology industry, the return on a specialized degree like Utah's MSIS is rising. The only question is: Will you take advantage?

Step into your future

