Utah Royals extend unbeaten streak to club record 7 games in 2-0 win over Bay FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Utah Royals matched their longest win streak from last season on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Bay FC to make it three victories in a row for the surging NWSL side.

The win also extended the team's unbeaten streak to seven games, setting a new club record that includes the Royals' first stint in Utah from 2018-2020.

In keeping with the trend of firsts, rookie goalkeeper Mia Justus got her first clean sheet, filling in for Mandy McGlynn; forward Aisha Solorzano scored her first NWSL goal after more than 900 minutes on the pitch; and, finally, new Slovenian striker Lara Prasnikar made her debut for Utah off the bench in the second half.

Janni Thomsen scored the other goal for the Royals on Saturday — her second goal in as many games — to leapfrog Bay FC in the standings from 13th to 12th place. Utah is still 8 points out of the playoffs with four games remaining, but it only needs 4 more points to equal last year's total, when the team finished in 11th place.

Two goals are all Utah needs to secure a win, extending their unbeaten streak to seven games.



Bay FC vs. Utah Royals FC highlights presented by @nationwidepic.twitter.com/LoaAxqFcEK — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) September 28, 2025

The Royals have had Bay FC's number since the two expansion teams joined the NWSL last season, leading the head-to-head series with three wins and a draw.

The defensive effort, in particular, impressed head coach Jimmy Coenraets on Saturday, with the team's fourth clean sheet during the seven-game unbeaten streak after earning just one over the previous 15 games.

"That's growth in my opinion, growth we made as a unit, as a team," Coenraets said. "Being able to just show up and, even if it's not going from a football point of view, we have to make sure that we're defending well and we're clearing our lines."

Utah stays on the road next week against last-place Chicago as the Royals look to continue the streak and perhaps make the teams above them sweat a little bit if the points keep coming.