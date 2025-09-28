Utah Royals extend unbeaten streak to club record 7 games in 2-0 win over Bay FC

By Caleb Turner, KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 28, 2025 at 12:39 a.m.

 
Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah Royals set a club record for unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win over Bay FC.
  • The unbeaten streak extends to seven games.
  • Coach Coenraets praises defensive growth as the team climbs the standings.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Utah Royals matched their longest win streak from last season on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Bay FC to make it three victories in a row for the surging NWSL side.

The win also extended the team's unbeaten streak to seven games, setting a new club record that includes the Royals' first stint in Utah from 2018-2020.

In keeping with the trend of firsts, rookie goalkeeper Mia Justus got her first clean sheet, filling in for Mandy McGlynn; forward Aisha Solorzano scored her first NWSL goal after more than 900 minutes on the pitch; and, finally, new Slovenian striker Lara Prasnikar made her debut for Utah off the bench in the second half.

Janni Thomsen scored the other goal for the Royals on Saturday — her second goal in as many games — to leapfrog Bay FC in the standings from 13th to 12th place. Utah is still 8 points out of the playoffs with four games remaining, but it only needs 4 more points to equal last year's total, when the team finished in 11th place.

The Royals have had Bay FC's number since the two expansion teams joined the NWSL last season, leading the head-to-head series with three wins and a draw.

The defensive effort, in particular, impressed head coach Jimmy Coenraets on Saturday, with the team's fourth clean sheet during the seven-game unbeaten streak after earning just one over the previous 15 games.

"That's growth in my opinion, growth we made as a unit, as a team," Coenraets said. "Being able to just show up and, even if it's not going from a football point of view, we have to make sure that we're defending well and we're clearing our lines."

Utah stays on the road next week against last-place Chicago as the Royals look to continue the streak and perhaps make the teams above them sweat a little bit if the points keep coming.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Sports stories

Related topics

Real Salt LakeSports
Caleb Turner covers Real Salt Lake as the team's beat writer for KSL.com Sports. He also oversees the sports team's social media accounts.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  