Alonso and Holmes lead Mets past Marlins 5-0 to push NL wild-card race to final day of season

By Alanis Thames, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 27, 2025 at 8:47 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 27, 2025 at 5:24 p.m.

 
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Miami.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Pete Alonso homered and drilled an RBI double, Clay Holmes combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-0 on Saturday to push their playoff fate to the final day of the regular season.

The Mets remained tied with Cincinnati for the last National League wild card at 83-78. The Reds beat NL Central champion Milwaukee 7-4.

Because the Reds hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, New York needs a win Sunday and a Cincinnati loss at Milwaukee to reach the postseason.

Holmes (12-8) allowed one hit over six innings with three walks and a strikeout. Brooks Raley and Tyler Rogers each worked a perfect inning before Edwin Díaz got three outs to end it.

Alonso put the Mets ahead 1-0 with his NL-leading 41st double against Eury Pérez (7-6) in the first inning. The All-Star first baseman then doubled New York's lead with a solo shot to left-center in the third, his 38th home run of the season.

Alonso reached base a third time when he drew a leadoff walk in the sixth and scored on Jeff McNeil's double that made it 3-0.

Pérez struck out a career-high 11 batters while allowing three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Mets added two runs in the ninth on Francisco Lindor's RBI single and a wild pitch by reliever George Soriano that allowed Tyrone Taylor to score.

Xavier Edwards singled in the third for Miami's only hit.

Trailing by two runs, the Marlins drew consecutive two-out walks in the fifth against Holmes, but he got Edwards to ground out to escape the threat.

Holmes, a converted reliever, finished his first full season as a starter with a 3.53 ERA in 165 2/3 innings.

Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.66 ERA) will pitch Sunday's regular-season finale against Mets LHP Sean Manaea (2-4, 5.80).

