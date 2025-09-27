Mets place Brett Baty on IL with oblique strain, potentially ending his season

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

MIAMI — The New York Mets placed Brett Baty on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right oblique strain, potentially ending the third baseman's season.

Baty was replaced in the second inning of Friday's 6-2 loss at Miami. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Baty was dealing with discomfort in the "oblique area" and the team wanted to wait and see how he felt on Saturday.

"He came in today, gave it a try, went through the whole process," Mendoza said ahead of Saturday's game against the Marlins. "We tested him. He got to the cages — which I didn't think he was going to be able to — then once he started swinging, he was feeling it still."

Baty will undergo an MRI in the next few days to determine the severity of the injury. The Mets recalled infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Syracuse to take Baty's spot on the roster.

Baty hit a career-best .254 this season while reaching career highs in hits (100), home runs (18) and RBIs (50). He also had eight stolen bases.

"It hurts a lot," Baty said Saturday of going on the IL. "But going to root on my teammates, and we're going to try to go to the postseason today and tomorrow."

The Mets (82-78) are still in the mix for the National League's final wild card but need to win their final two games in Miami and have the Cincinnati Reds lose one of their final two games, which will be played at Milwaukee. If the Mets split their final two games, they would need the Reds to lose their final two to clinch a playoff berth.

