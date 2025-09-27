'An exciting day for Enoch': Officials break ground on 8th Lin's Market grocery store

ENOCH, Iron County — Officials broke ground last Friday on a new Lin's Market grocery store to be located in Enoch.

The new 65,000-square-foot facility will be the eighth Lin's Market store. The building will also include an Arctic Circle restaurant, a Starbucks coffee shop and an ACE Hardware store.

"I want to recognize the Orton family for what an incredible legacy they have left for us in Lin's market," said Greg Welling, vice president of retail operations for Associated Foods, as he welcomed the approximately 50 people in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Founder Lin Orton, who had formerly worked as a butcher for Southern Utah Wholesale Meats, joined his wife Reva in opening the first Lin's Market in Cedar City in 1955, Welling noted.

