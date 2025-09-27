Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open

Emma Navarro, of the United States reacts as she plays against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania during the women's singles match for the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Emma Navarro, of the United States reacts as she plays against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, of Romania during the women's singles match for the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek defeated Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the third round at the China Open and create some WTA Tour history.

The WTA said Swiatek, with Saturday's win, became the first player to register 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons.

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week's Korea Open in Seoul, has also won the French Open four times and the U.S. Open once among her six Grand Slam singles titles.

In earlier matches Saturday in Beijing, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-2 and American Emma Navarro defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Naomi Osaka won the opening set of her second-round match before Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, and Emma Raducanu beat Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3.

The tournament is being held concurrently with an ATP 500 men's tournament.

Jannik Sinner beat Frenchman Terence Atmane 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sinner, who lost the U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz three weeks ago, dropped only four games in his first-round match against Croatian veteran Marin Cilic.

