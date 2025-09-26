West Valley man repeatedly punched dog to cause 'slow and painful death,' charges say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A West Valley man is facing charges accusing him of repeatedly punching a dog in the head and saying he would cause the dog a "slow and painful" death.

Anthony Michael Archuletta, 59, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony, and making a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

On Aug. 16, Cottonwood Heights police were called to a home near 2300 East and 6700 South where a woman said her dog, "Rugar," got loose and attacked her roommate's dog, according to charging documents. Police described Rugar as a medium-sized Australian Shepherd.

Archuletta, who was also in the house at the time, separated the dogs, and then "grabbed Rugar, slammed him on the ground, then continuously hit Rugar in his head for approximately two to three minutes," the charges state.

He then told the owner "that he fractured Rugar's skull, which will cause Rugar a 'slow and painful death.' Archuletta then threatened to kill (the dog's owner) 'just like (he) killed Rugar,'" according to the charges.

The dog did not die. But the owner called police the next day because "Rugar was not acting normal," according to the charges. Prosecutors note in the charges that the owner did not get Rugar checked by a veterinarian because he is 13 years old, and because of "financial constraints." Police say Rugar was later diagnosed with a skull fracture.

The other dog owner told police that her dog, who was attacked by Rugar, was "fine," and also recounted how "Archuletta beat Rugar for several minutes after (her) dog was released, and that he kept saying, 'Die dog!'" charging documents allege.

"Archuletta is accused of torturing a companion animal, a third-degree felony, when he beat a senior dog in his head repeatedly for approximately two to three minutes, then threatened to kill the alleged victim," prosecutors summarized in the court documents.