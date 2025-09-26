Coalville man found dead following standoff with SWAT

COALVILLE — A man who police say barricaded himself inside his house was found dead Thursday afternoon.

Summit County sheriff's deputies were called just before 5 p.m. to a "family dispute" near 300 S. Main in Coalville. While talking to the people involved, one man went back inside the residence and refused to come out.

"Due to criminal conduct that occurred prior to deputies' arrival, along with additional safety concerns," the sheriff's office and Park City Police Department's joint SWAT team was called, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"Negotiators made brief contact, but the suspect remained uncooperative," the statement said.

After several hours of trying to get the man to surrender, a drone was deployed inside the residence where investigators "observed the suspect with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tactical teams entered the home and confirmed the individual was deceased," according to the sheriff's office.

No additional information, including the man's name, was released.

This story may be updated.