High school football: Week 7 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 7 high school football games across the state.

KSL.com Sports' Game of the Week: Syracuse at Davis

Tradon Bessinger sets Davis single-game passing record in 54-22 win over Syracuse Tradon Bessinger became the first Dart signal caller to pass for over 500 yards in a single game. The record came along with six passing touchdowns, en route to a 54-22 win over the Syracuse Titans.

Why did we choose this game?

It's a Region 1 battle against two 5-1 teams looking to take a step forward in the region title race.

Coming off a 29-15 win over a top-five American Fork team, No. 4 Davis is looking to keep the momentum rolling with standout stars quarterback Tradon Bessinger and athlete Bode Sparrow. The two have connected several times this season en route to the team averaging 44.8 points per game.

But No. 12 Syracuse isn't phased by the high scoring and holds teams to just 18.7 points per game this season. The Titans are undefeated in the state of Utah, losing only to the top team in Idaho in a one-score game, and will look to keep it that way on the road..

Syracuse is averaging 37.3 points per game and will look to upset a Davis team that allows 22.2 points per game.

Will Davis be celebrating on their home field, or will Syracuse take a big lead in the region title race and keep its undefeated streak going in the state?

Other games we'll be watching this week:

