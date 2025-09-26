KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 4 of pro football

SALT LAKE CITY — The NFL season has been great thus far — just look at the four blocked field goals last week. What does Week 4 hold?

Jayden Daniels' return is still questionable for the Commanders, but a home meeting with the Falcons should provide an entertaining start to the Sunday slate of games. Playing at the same time is a red-hot Chargers team welcoming the winless Giants to town in Jaxson Dart's first-ever start at quarterback.

Another red-hot team is the Colts welcoming the Rams to town in the afternoon game. Can the Daniel Jones magic continue in Indianapolis?

And then it's a game featuring two teams looking to have a better beginning to the season after a 1-2 start — yes, we're talking about the Chiefs and Ravens. A loss for either team will feel like a big blow. Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes should be appointment TV.

At the same time as the Chiefs-Ravens is another matchup featuring two teams with 1-2 records. Can Caleb Williams build off a strong perfomance against the Cowboys and get it done against an up-and-down Raiders team?

