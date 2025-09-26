KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 5 of college football

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It's an entertaining Week 5 slate as several ranked opponents face a difficult test.

But first, one of the biggest tests of the weekend comes from Utah State, who travels to Nashville to try to stop a red-hot No. 18 Vanderbilt team. Bryson Barnes has been great for the Aggies at quarterback, but can he do it against another SEC opponent?

And then we've got a ranked-on-ranked matchup as LSU travels to Oxford, Mississippi to take on an Ole Miss team that looks good on both sides of the ball. The Tigers' early-season momentum has slowed, but a win over the Rebels would certainly change the rhetoric.

A week after dropping its first conference game of the season, Utah travels cross country to in a make-or-break game against an injury-riddled West Virginia team. The Mountaineers have been hot and cold, but a win for the Utes could help win back some trust.

Oregon then travels to Penn State in what could be a decider for the Big Ten title race. The Nittany Lions invested a ton to win games like Oregon, but do they have what it takes to slow down Dante Moore in a White Out?

Lastly, BYU closes out the night on the road in Boulder in a rematch of last season's Alamo Bowl, where the Cougars handled a star-studded Buffaloes team. Bear Bachmeier has made progress as a true freshman QB, but the test will only get more difficult.

