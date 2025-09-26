In wake of Charlie Kirk's death, Utah Tech police chief addresses campus safety, gun laws

ST. GEORGE — Following the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University earlier this month, questions of campus security and Utah gun laws have been raised, with both police and lawmakers offering clarification.

Utah Tech University Police Chief Wes LiCalzi said his department has increased its patrols and outreach to students since the shooting.

"Anytime something as tragic as that happens, it obviously is going to have an effect on the way we operate," LiCalzi said. "I feel like we always operate where safety is No. 1 for us anyway. So we're always looking at best practices around the country and looking at trends and things that happen, and kind of adapting to that."

He added that students have approached officers with concerns.

