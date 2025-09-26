Elevate, connect, inspire: The Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Every professional needs a space where inspiration meets opportunity.

And that's exactly what the Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon delivers.

More than just another event, this annual gathering hosted by the Salt Lake Chamber is where you can elevate your career, build your network and celebrate fellow businesswomen.

Held in the Grand America Hotel, the conference is designed for anyone ready to grow — whether you're an established executive, a rising professional or someone simply looking for a spark of motivation to move forward in your career.

It's a day to step away from the daily grind, hear from women who have blazed new trails and leave with fresh ideas and meaningful relationships.

From the thought-provoking keynotes to the recognition of outstanding leaders — this is a chance to be surrounded by a community that believes in lifting each other up.

Attendees walk away with practical tools, renewed energy and a sense of belonging to something bigger than themselves.

Photo: Salt Lake Chamber

Believe. Become. Build.

The theme for this year's conference — "Believe. Become. Build." — says it all.

The conference focuses on believing in your potential, becoming the leader you want to be and building pathways that empower others along the way.

Every keynote, breakout session and award presentation is designed to reflect this mission.

Keynote voices that inspire

Two powerhouse speakers headline the conference, bringing stories of resilience, perseverance and leadership to the stage.

Holly Rowe, Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster and ESPN Hall of Fame commentator, opens the day with her incredible career journey. From rising to global sports stages to facing Stage IV metastatic melanoma with courage and grace, Rowe shows how adversity can strengthen leadership and how joy is often a choice we can make, even in the hardest of times.

Shannon Bahrke, a two-time Olympic medalist, closes the conference with an energetic and motivating message. Her story of discipline and resilience at the highest levels of competition reminds attendees that big goals require grit, passion and the right mindset — lessons that translate powerfully into the business world.

Both speakers promise not only inspiration but also actionable takeaways that attendees can apply to their own professional and personal lives.

Honoring leadership: The ATHENA and Pathfinder Awards

One of the highlights of the event is the ATHENA Leadership Award, which recognizes women who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their careers while giving back to the community.

This year, Ally Isom, Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer at Clyde Companies, Inc., receives the honor.

Known for her thoughtful leadership and service on influential boards, Isom embodies what it means to lead with vision and purpose.

The Pathfinder Awards celebrate additional trailblazers who are making a meaningful difference in Utah. The 2025 honorees include:

Melanie Bowen, Community Relations Director, Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

Jenny Groberg, CEO and Founder, BookSmarts Accounting and Bookkeeping.

Lauren Gustus, CEO and Executive Editor, The Salt Lake Tribune.

Sara Jones, CEO, InclusionPro.

Monnica Manuel, President and Co-Founder, RSG Performance.

These honorees represent diverse industries and passions, but they share a common thread: creating opportunities and paving the way for others to succeed.

What you'll gain by attending

The Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon is more than an inspiring day — it's an investment in yourself and your career. Here's what attendees can expect to gain:

A chance to grow

With breakout sessions tailored to professional development, attendees walk away with new skills, tools and perspectives to elevate their work.

Meaningful connections

From networking breaks to exhibitor booths, the conference is filled with opportunities to meet like-minded professionals, potential mentors and future collaborators.

Fresh motivation

The stories shared by keynote speakers and honorees remind everyone that leadership isn't about perfection — it's about perseverance, passion and purpose.

Celebration of women's achievements

The ATHENA and Pathfinder Awards highlight women who are making waves in their industries and communities.

Their achievements remind us that progress happens when women support and celebrate one another.

Event highlights

Date and time: Nov. 10, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City.

Agenda Includes: Breakfast, keynote addresses, breakout sessions, ATHENA Awards Luncheon and exhibitor booths.

Registration: Details, pricing and member discounts are available at slchamber.com

Photo: Salt Lake Chamber

Join the movement

If you're looking for a day that blends personal inspiration with professional development, this is it.

The Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon is your chance to celebrate leaders, build your network and walk away ready to take the next step in your career journey.

Spaces fill quickly, and early registration ensures the best rates. Visit the Salt Lake Chamber's website to reserve your spot today.