Cowboys and guard Tyler Smith agree on $96 million extension, AP sources say

By Schuyler Dixon, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 13, 2025 at 2:39 p.m.

 
FILE - Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith (73) prepares to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.

FILE - Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith (73) prepares to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys and left guard Tyler Smith have agreed on a $96 million, four-year extension, two people with knowledge of the contract said Saturday.

The agreement, which locks up the new cornerstone of the Dallas offensive line long term, includes $80 million guaranteed, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

Smith is a game into his fourth season as a 2022 first-round draft pick. The 24-year-old has started since he arrived, including all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie when eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was sidelined by an injury.

The deal with Smith comes a little more than two weeks after the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay after a long contract stalemate.

The Dallas line is in transition after seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and Tyron Smith retired this past offseason. Tyron Smith played a final season with the New York Jets.

