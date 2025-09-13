Cinder pit mine in Washington County advances amid fears of community impact

CENTRAL, Washington County — A proposed open cinder pit mine near Central drew opposition from residents concerned about property values, water contamination and quality of life, but the Washington County Planning Commission voted this week to recommend approval of the project with conditions.

During a Sept. 2 Planning Commission meeting, Bryce Christensen Excavation, represented by Christensen's daughter Chyann, requested to rezone approximately 40 acres of land located southwest of Central from agriculture to mining and gravel.

The land includes an existing cinder pit that was established in the 1960s but hasn't been in operation for many years.

Chyann Christensen told commissioners the zone change was necessary due to a county ordinance requiring any excavation over 20 acres to be placed in a mining and gravel zone.

