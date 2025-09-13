Laundry day: Woods Cross outlasts flags to beat Westlake

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Another flag may have been thrown by the time you finish this sentence.

That's how often — and how late — it felt like the laundry came pouring down during Woods Cross's 27-10 win over Westlake on Friday.

"I just felt like anytime that we had momentum, it just seemed like it kind of got the brakes thrown on them," Woods Cross coach Brody Benson said.

None was more obvious than a drive midway through the third quarter. The Wildcats' option-heavy attack had rushed to the 2-yard line and was on the brink of a commanding three-score lead. Two after-the-whistle penalties — an unsportsmanlike foul and a sideline infraction — pushed Woods Cross back outside the red zone.

That was the story of the night. Both teams struggled to find a rhythm as penalties piled up.

Westlake had multiple long drives stall out due to self-inflicted mistakes, and Woods Cross' penalties in the third quarter kept them from seizing control.

At least, for the moment.

Instead of ending in points, that drive ended when Westlake recovered a strip-sack fumble and turned it into a touchdown, cutting the lead to 14-10 and grabbing momentum.

At least, seemingly.

On the very next drive, Woods Cross caught Westlake's safeties cheating up to stop the option. Receiver Marcus Stepan slipped past the defense, and Jesse Simmons found him all alone for a 60-yard touchdown.

"Their safety was triggering with our motion, and he was coming downhill," Benson said. "And that's a hell of a football player. He came down and wreaked havoc all night long. But they just were vacating it, so you gotta strike while the iron is hot."

The game swung for good just moments later. The ensuing kickoff took a strange bounce away from the Westlake return man, and Woods Cross pounced on it. Benson was quick to admit that wasn't the plan — but he'll take it.

Not long after the recovery, Viliami Tapa'atoutai scored his second rushing touchdown to push the lead to 17.

In less than three minutes, a 4-point nail-biter turned into a rout as Woods Cross (3-2) handed Westlake (4-1) its first loss of the season.

"I don't think there was any real pressure on our sideline," Benson said. "I thought our kids stayed relaxed, both offensively, defensively. Hats off to Jesse, I thought he did a great job running our offense and leading that group. He's a general, and he acted like it tonight."

Simmons led a powerful rushing attack that included multiple long runs. Running back Ryan Miller (no, not this author) added a rushing score as well.

Benson also showed he wasn't afraid to gamble with Simmons under center. Midway through the fourth quarter, Woods Cross went for it on fourth-and-short deep in its own territory. Instead of giving Westlake hope, it sparked a nearly nine-minute drive that bled the clock dry.

"That's what option football is about," Benson said. "They say that you can't score fast, but we score fast. Then we can drain it pretty quick, too."