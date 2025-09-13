Lehi dominates Weber 42-8 at home to remain unbeaten

LEHI — The Lehi Pioneers defeated the Weber Warriors Friday to improve to 4-1 after a 42-8 victory that was a one-sided affair.

The Pioneers offense looked sharp, with quarterback Cash Hollingshead throwing for three touchdowns, while running back Devaughn Eka ran for two touchdowns and caught another.

"I think he's the best running back in the state," Lehi head coach Andy Hadfield said. "I think he's special, and with that O-line in front of him, if you're not giving the ball to Vaughn, you're crazy."

Lehi jumped out to a quick touchdown lead when Eka rushed for a 15-yard score after the defense forced a Weber punt on its first possession. The scoring drive was the first of six scoring drives in which the Pioneers finished with 42 unanswered points.

In the second quarter, Hollingshead connected with Eka on a 5-yard touchdown pass, and also found BYU commit Legend Glasker for two end zone strikes. Glasker's second touchdown reception was a grab in the back of the end zone that required a toe-tap to stay in bounds.

Defensive lineman Briggs Love got in on the scoring action, too, rushing for a 1-yard touchdown. Eka added a second 15-yard rushing touchdown to give the Pioneers their sixth touchdown in as many red zone trips.

"Six of six, that's always your goal," Hadfield said. "I'll take that all the time."

The Warriors finally got on the board when Carter Payne threw a 77-yard touchdown strike to Josh Hamblin and then completed a successful 2-point conversion afterward in the fourth quarter.

It was all that Lehi surrendered in the game, with the defense holding tight all game and allowing little threat from the Weber offense. On the other side of the ball, Hollingshead led a balanced attack for the Pioneers.

"I was looking forward to playing these guys," Hadfield said. "Their skill guys are really good, and their coach is awesome; they're great. They're really well coached, and coach Mo does a great job."

Hollingshead had complete command of the offense over the course of the game, keeping his composure when faced with pressure and when he had to go off-script. Utilizing his playmakers, Hollingshead was able to pick apart the Warriors and showcase the potential the Lehi offense possesses.

"It could be really dangerous," Hollingshead said. "We've got a lot of weapons everywhere. I don't I feel like there's a weak spot on our offense. We still have a lot to get better on for sure."

The Pioneers will take on Skyridge next Thursday in an important region game between the two foes while Weber travels to Farmington to take on the Phoenix.