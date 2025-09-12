Syracuse closes out nonregion slate with 25-20 road win over Alta

SANDY — The Syracuse Titans went to Sandy and spoiled homecoming for the Alta Hawks on Friday.

After a slow start that saw both teams go scoreless in the first quarter, things picked up just before halftime as the two sides traded touchdowns, and Syracuse entered the locker room up 8-7.

"First half, you know, things weren't clicking as well," Syracuse junior quarterback Ledger Wight said. "Then we had our final drive where we scored and that was when things started to click going in the second half."

The Titans kept it rolling in the second half, as Wight connected with senior receiver Bracken Lessey for the second of three touchdowns between the two on Friday.

Skyler Orton added a 35-yard field goal to make it three unanswered scores in a row for Syracuse, but Alta senior Evan Morton ran in an 80-yard touchdown catch to keep the Hawks close, 18-13, heading into the final period.

Both teams got one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, including the final Wight-Lessey connection for the hat trick on the night. Syracuse got the ball back with around four minutes remaining, up 25-20, and earned a crucial first down to run down the clock and deny the Hawks a chance to take the lead on their home turf.

"It shows a lot, it shows our spirit," Wight said of the win. "Being able to balance with those penalties, a tough game like this, and pull out with the win."

6A Syracuse travels to Sandy to take on 5A Alta in the final non-region game of the season on Sept. 12, 2025. (Photo: Jayden Furlong, KSL.com)

The win moves the Titans to 4-1 on the season, tied with region rival Davis, as the two enter Region 1 play as the co-leaders. Syracuse opens region play next week at home against Layton before traveling to Davis on Sept. 26 for the top-of-the-standings showdown.

Alta drops to 2-3, with its second consecutive loss (59-14 at Davis last week) after starting the season 2-1. The Hawks open Region 6 play at Olympus next week.