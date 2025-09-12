No. 12 BYU soccer wraps nonconference play with 2-0 win over Utah Valley

PROVO — Afton Perry picked a heck of a time to score her first collegiate goal.

That time was Friday night in a derby match for BYU.

Perry scored the first goal of her freshman season, and Ellie Walbruch notched her team-high fourth goal of the campaign as No. 12 BYU secured a 2-0 shutout win over crosstown rival Utah Valley in front of a standing room-only crowd at South Field.

Paiton Collins made three saves to collect her fourth shutout of the year for BYU, including punching out a deep free kick from Kate Shirts with 10 minutes remaining before BYU transfer Jacey Woods' header attempt sailed high over the crossbar.

The win wraps up nonconference play at 5-1-1 for a BYU team that brought in nine freshmen in the offseason, including three starters like Perry.

It's the second consecutive in-state rivalry win for the Cougars, and just six days removed from a 2-0 home win over Utah State. That's in addition to victories over Minnesota, UCLA and Auburn, with the lone blemish on the record coming 1-0 to No. 9 Arkansas at South Field.

But Friday night was about two rivals separated by less than five miles of University Parkway in which the Cougars improved to 9-1 all-time to drop the Wolverines to 3-3-1 with two games remaining before opening Western Athletic Conference play.

"This whole week, we had a lot of emphasis on trying to take away the emotions of it," Perry said. "It was a big game for us, for sure. But we tried really hard to just focus on us, and I think going into Big 12 play, that's what we're going to keep trying to do: focus on us and our core values."

The 12th-ranked hosts out-shot Utah Valley 15-10, holding the Wolverines to four shots on target — including three of them after halftime. UVU goalkeeper Leah Wolf finished with seven saves, just two off her career high.

"We never gave ourselves a chance," Utah Valley coach Chris Lemay said. "Our energy was low. We didn't really compete. I don't think it has anything to do with the environment, being home or not.

"It looked like we were scared to play," he added, "and you're never going to get a result against a good team when you don't even give yourself a shot to."

Moments after Collins' only save of the first half, Walbruch pushed the Cougars in front of her own saved clearance in the 38th minute.

The junior from Highland initially put an attempt on frame from Ella Rustand with her head, but when Wolf's saved shot fell to Walbruch's feet, the former UCLA transfer placed a right-footed finish inside the near post to lift BYU to the 1-0 halftime lead.

It's been a common formula for BYU: score first, score again, and win — at least, more often than not. In more than 70 matches where the Cougars have scored first, they've won.

"It's something we fight for really hard," BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "When we get the first goal, we know how a lot teams sit back after they score a goal — and we try to get a second one as soon as we can.

"We created some good chances early in the second half," she added, "and would have liked to get another one. But we got the job done — and got the shutout. Paiton did a great job in goal, UVU has some great attacking players, and to keep a zero on the board is a big accomplishment for our team."

The hosts out-shot the Wolverines 9-3 before the break, including seven shots on target — six of which Wolf, the reigning WAC goalkeeper of the week with a 1.59 goals-against average — pushed aside.

But Perry doubled the advantage to open the second half, latching on to a through-ball from Camryn Jorgensen to open her collegiate account in the 60th minute, an "extra special" goal in front of a sold-out crowd that included friends and family.

"So much composure from her," Perry said of Jorgensen, the sophomore from Lone Peak who only recently returned from an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "She's so class, and she honestly deserves credit."

Just 10 minutes later, the freshman from Saratoga Springs was forced off, gingerly favoring her leg as team medical personnel took her to the sideline.

Perry returned moments later, though, and the Cougars held off the visiting Wolverines to cap nonconference play and set up next Thursday's Big 12 opener at Arizona State.

Utah Valley, meanwhile, hits the road again Monday to face Weber State at 7 p.m. MDT.

"I just want them to be them," Lemay said. "That's all; some energy, some excitement and some bravery on the ball. Play our game of soccer and be on the front foot."