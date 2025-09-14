'A public health priority': Utah study warns of food insecurity among refugee population

SALT LAKE CITY — Gaining entry into the United States is a major milestone for refugees from abroad seeking a safe haven.

But it doesn't necessarily end their problems.

A new study by University of Utah Health, the U.'s health care system, finds that refugees can face high levels of food insecurity as they adjust to life in the United States — that is, limited and uncertain access to food. It outlines some of the reasons and proposes a range of strategies to help address the issue, notably increased communication efforts with them.

"We can at least make sure that refugees know where to go when they need help," said Nasser Sharareh, the principal author of the study and a research assistant professor of population health sciences at University of Utah Health. "These refugees are exploring a new culture, a new society, a new language and will become U.S. citizens. They need time. But in the meantime, what if we just make sure that they have the information they need?"

Food insecurity rates among refugees can reach up to 85% — six times the rate among the general U.S. population — leading to "excessive use of processed and high-fat foods" and reduced consumption of healthy food like fruits and vegetables. Moreover, uncertain access to food can lead to mental health issues, like anxiety and depression.

"Therefore, addressing (food insecurity) among refugees should be a public health priority," the study reads.

The University of Utah Health research team conducted interviews with 36 refugees in Utah as part of the study. They originally came from Syria, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and five other nations. Echoing prior studies, 83% of them reported having experienced food insecurity in the prior 12 months.

Among the key reasons was loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps, on getting a job that didn't quite pay enough. With the job income, they may earn too much to qualify for food stamps "but not enough to cover food on top of housing and utilities," reads the study.

Notably, the study found that use of food pantries was "very low" among the refugees interviewed and that many didn't know about an International Rescue Committee program in Salt Lake City meant to help refugees grow their own food, New Roots.

To address the issue, the refugees themselves propose improved access to information on the issue.

"Translated information on topics like food banks and how to apply for SNAP could be a low-cost measure to help empower refugees to find enough food," reads a press release on the study. Increased access to public gardens for growing their own food, as well as programs like New Roots could also help.

The study further proposes increased efforts by groups that work with refugees to address the issue, touting increased funding allocations, in particular, for resettlement agencies. Community organizations and policymakers should also be involved.

Sharareh said food insecurity can lead to increased health care costs, some $53 billion a year, underscoring the importance of addressing the issue. "So, besides having a public health impact, addressing food insecurity can have a positive economic impact on U.S. society," he said.