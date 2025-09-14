Will you waste your time and money on these home improvements?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Have you ever seen a home improvement project that wasn't, well, an improvement? Homeowners may think they know best, but some projects simply aren't worth the money and could make your house more difficult to sell when the time comes.

Aside from return on investment (ROI) fails, some projects could even leave your home worse off than when you started.

Whether you live in a true fixer-upper or are simply looking to put your own stamp on a house, here are six home improvement projects you may not want to waste time and money on.

In-ground pool

If the thought of floating in your own backyard with a cold drink in hand on a summer day has you wanting to install a pool, there are 60,000 reasons not to. That's right — the average range in cost of in-ground pool installation is $14,000 to $135,000, but most people pay around $66,000, according to recent figures from HomeAdvisor.

Photo: Willi - stock.adobe.com

That doesn't include the thousands per year that swimming pools cost to maintain and heat.

If a backyard pool is your dream, then by all means install one, but keep the costs in mind and don't assume it will add value to a home that you'll eventually sell. According to curbio.com, in an ideal situation, a pool increases home value by around 7%.

In other cases, a pool may not add any value or may even be seen as a hindrance.

Knocking down walls

Contemporary house hunters are looking for modern, open-plan homes.

But don't take that as your sign to start knocking down walls. Despite how it may look on HGTV, it's not as simple as swinging a hammer and knocking down some drywall. You could mistakenly take out a load-bearing wall, damage the electrical wiring, or even cut right through a plumbing pipe and start a flood.

To do things the right way, you'd need to employ a contractor and possibly even a structural engineer for the job.

According to Angi's List, a wall could cost anywhere from $1,000 - $10,000 to professionally remove, depending on whether or not the wall is load-bearing. Overall, the benefit of a bit more openness usually isn't worth the upfront price.

Expensive designer tiles

You might be sentimentally attached to handmade artisan tiles like you saw on your vacation to Morocco or Amsterdam. But the cost of tiling large spaces with special or handmade tile is astronomical and impractical.

Instead, consider installing a few showpiece tiles above a kitchen stove or around a fireplace, and stick with a classic choice for the rest of the house. This will save you loads of cash and up the resale potential while still adding a dash of individualism to your space.

If you're in need of new flooring, choose practical materials and make it absolutely worth your time and money.

According to Forbes, laminate flooring is a durable and long-lasting option, with a lifespan of around 15 to 25 years or more, depending on the quality of the flooring and how well it's maintained.

Check out Giant Carpet One's wide selection of quality flooring that you'll love for years to come.

Over-the-top painting/wallpaper/murals

Statement spaces are fun and trendy right now. They look great in photographs and get compliments whenever you have guests over. But over-the-top paint jobs, custom murals, and loud wallpaper can run up the costs, all while alienating future buyers who can't see themselves in such a personalized space.

Instead, try experimenting with bold accessories that can be switched out easily, like mirrors or rugs.

Major kitchen remodel

According to the Journal of Light Construction's 2024 Cost vs. Value report, the average price of a midrange major kitchen remodel is close to $80,000.

Upscale major kitchen remodel ROI averages close to $40,000 – let the numbers speak for themselves.

Photo: Adobe.com/Jo Ann Snover

A full-scale kitchen remodel may be worth it to you if you're passionate about cooking and entertaining, but you can gain a higher percentage of resale value with just a minor kitchen remodel.

For example, swapping out old appliances and replacing worn surfaces can go a long way.

Adding a sunroom

Sunrooms are a common feature of homes in the south as a light-filled enclosed porch used for entertaining or relaxing. But in Utah, not only would a sunroom be unusable part of the year, but you'd pay eye-watering costs to heat a glass-walled space all winter.

According to homeguide.com, a three-season room costs $8,000 to $50,000 to build, and a four-season room costs $20,000 to $80,000.

In addition, sunrooms and conservatories are notorious culprits of energy inefficiency in homes, meaning higher utility bills. Not only will you spend more money keeping it climate-controlled, but the upfront costs are staggering.

In addition to the building costs and labor, you'll also need a building permit, which isn't always a timely process. And to make matters worse – according to Americanhomecenter.com, you can expect a significant increase in property tax and insurance rates.

